VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag free swimming lessons
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

No pool, no problem: Mekong grandma spends 15 years teaching kids to swim for free

Tran T​hi Kim Thia has nothing but a muddy pond an​d her endless love for kids.
 
go to top