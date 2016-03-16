The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
foreign investors
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
South Korean conglomerate reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam
Lotte is looking for opportunities in Vietnam's agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.
Dutch businessman sues Vietnam gov't for $1.25 billion in decades-long dispute
The former Vietnamese national claims he was wrongfully convicted of bribery and land management violations.
Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country will relax regulations as it looks to make $7 billion from share sales.
July 12, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Compelling Vietnam: Foreign investors unfazed by Trump's trade deal rebuff
Vietnam has been a big winner as Chinese manufacturing costs have risen and China itself is now one of the three biggest investors in Vietnam.
June 22, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Mass fainting halts production at South Korean garment factory in Vietnam
66 workers, all women, fainted after working for hours in the hot factory.
October 29, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
S. Korea’s E-mart to scale up investment in Vietnam
The retail giant plans to pour $200 million more into operations and social activities in HCMC.
September 15, 2016 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam unwavering on casino ban for locals
The Ministry of Finance holds the cards when it comes to this call.
September 05, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Saigon bourse provides real-time data of foreign investor movements
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has started to provide live data of foreign investor movements to help other investors decide where they want to put their money.
May 30, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
Daily Market Report on March 15th: Foreign investors offload blue chips
This week's second day of trading saw local transaction boards painted red as pressure increased to sell-off shares. Foreign investors led the cut-and-run, offloading a net value ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter