The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
foreign investment
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Singapore’s CapitaLand bets big on Vietnam’s commercial property sector
A new $130 million fund will be used for an integrated development at a prime site in downtown Hanoi.
VN-Index regains top performing spot in Asia thanks to foreign investors
Vietnam's growth forecast is strong enough to have foreign investors paying premiums to buy into the market.
Over 65 pct of Japanese-invested companies in Vietnam post profits: survey
Vietnam's market size, socio-economic stability and low labor costs all appeal to Japanese companies.
February 08, 2018 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Could Trump's US tax overhaul hit FDI inflow in Vietnam?
Lower corporate income tax at home could prompt U.S. firms to withdraw their investments from Vietnam.
February 01, 2018 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Myanmar to delay law that would have allowed more foreign investment
A move likely to disappoint cash-starved businesses amid growing doubts over the management of the economy by Aung San Suu Kyi.
December 11, 2017 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
After years of delays, Vietnam's privatization plans move up a gear
The country is speeding up its privatization drive as it grapples with a deteriorating fiscal picture.
December 08, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI pledges jump 11.8 percent on-year
South Korea remains the key investor, providing over a quarter of total FDI pledges.
October 26, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Carlsberg eyes at least 51 pct stake in Vietnam's Habeco: report
The government wants to fully divest its majority stake in Habeco as also in rival Sabeco.
September 09, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam cleaning up its business environment - survey
Notable improvements have been made to tax and admin procedures a year since the PM's first official meeting with local businesses.
May 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
South Korea's consortium to build $885 mln commercial complex in Saigon
Construction is expected to complete by 2023, upgrading Thu Thiem to a new modern area.
May 06, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
South Korea becomes Vietnam’s biggest foreign investor in Q1
Samsung Display Vietnam has been licensed to pour an extra $2.5 billion into Bac Ninh Province.
March 24, 2017 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Japanese automakers consider leaving Vietnam due to weak supporting industries
The companies are looking for bigger profits in nearby countries such as Thailand.
February 15, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
January brings $300 million in foreign investment to Vietnam's real estate market
As foreign investors swoop into the market, home ownership remains out of reach for large swaths of Vietnam's cities
February 09, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree
Foreign investors, mainly from Thailand, Japan and South Korea, are attracted by the country's bigger and richer middle class.
January 04, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Singapore’s CapitaLand to invest $500 million in commercial property in Vietnam: report
The company sees strong potential in the office sector, especially Ho Chi Minh City upmarket segment.
November 23, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter