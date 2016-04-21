VnExpress International
Tag foreign debts
Vietnam shifts to domestic funding to finance public spending

With the country hitting middle-income status, overseas credit is drying up.

Vietnam to repay $12 billion in national debts in 2016

Vietnam will set aside VND273.3 trillion ($12 billion) to pay off maturing bonds and loans this year, according to ...

Vietnam spends $2.3 billion to pay back foreign debts during Jan-Apr

Vietnam's government spent $2.3 billion to pay back foreign debts in the first four months of this year, a report by the Finance Ministry showed.
May 13, 2016 | 06:47 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister wants GDP at 6.7 percent this year

Vietnam’s annual economic growth rate this year must reach the target of 6.7 percent, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday in a meeting with the Ministry of Investment ...
April 22, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
 
