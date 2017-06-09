VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag foreign arrivals
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam confirms plan to fly non-stop to California in 2018

New routes to the U.S. and China are hoped to raise foreign arrivals by 50 percent in the next two years.

Vietnam remains most popular choice in Southeast Asia for S Korean travelers: report

South Koreans can now visit Vietnam for 15 days and are the second biggest group of visitors to the country after ...

Foreign investors in race to take over real estate projects in Vietnam

The country's resort sector is looking like an attractive proposition as tourist numbers continue to climb.
June 09, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
 
go to top