VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag food trend
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bugs for dinner? New Aussie food trend has legs (and wings)

Sydney's food scene has taken a new turn with the arrival of roasted cockroach, honey-flavored ants, mealworm and chocolate coated popcorn on some ...
 
go to top