food security
Deadly floods and their costly toll on food security in Vietnam
Livestock and crops were simply washed away as heavy rainfall caught farmers unprepared.
Climate change could push 122 mln into extreme poverty: UN
'We can not assure that we will have the harvest we have planted.'
Can we feed the world without cutting forests? It can be done: UN
By 2050, the world will have to feed an extra 1.6 billion people while 80 percent of arable land is already in use today.
July 27, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Hanoi treatment center a godsend for lychee exports to Australia
Australia has spared Vietnamese lychee growers from traveling a long way to export their fruit to its market.
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
As Asia's rice crop shrivels, food security fears resurface
Nearly a decade after a spike in global food prices sent shockwaves around the world, Asia's top rice producers are suffering from a blistering drought that threatens to cut ...
May 02, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
