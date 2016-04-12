VnExpress International
World Bank provides $500 mln funding for transport and flood control in Vietnam

The World Bank approved on April 29 more than $500 million in support for improvements to road and bridge connections as well as flood control and ...

Ho Chi Minh City allocates $500mln to fight floods

Ho Chi Minh City will allocate an estimated VND11.61 trillion ($520 million) for 84 projects over the next five ...
 
