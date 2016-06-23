VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag floating village
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Daring to dream in a floating Vietnamese village

In a country where ​young dreams are viewed as grandiose and unrealistic, one woman continues to inspire thousands of underprivileged children.

Plastic wind turbines light up Hanoi's slums

Red plastic bowls are powering up poor people in the Vietnamese capital.

“Walk on water”: find your place among the gods deep in the forest

An impossible deed that has earned a small few a mythical status and drawn applause for magicians, walking on water is nothing special in southern Vietnam. VnExpress takes you ...
July 03, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Hanoi's boat people powered up by "plastic bucket" generators

Electrical generators that use red plastic buckets as blades have been installed to generate clean energy and reduce the cost of living for poor families along the Red River.
June 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
 
go to top