Tag
floating village
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Daring to dream in a floating Vietnamese village
In a country where young dreams are viewed as grandiose and unrealistic, one woman continues to inspire thousands of underprivileged children.
Plastic wind turbines light up Hanoi's slums
Red plastic bowls are powering up poor people in the Vietnamese capital.
“Walk on water”: find your place among the gods deep in the forest
An impossible deed that has earned a small few a mythical status and drawn applause for magicians, walking on water is nothing special in southern Vietnam. VnExpress takes you ...
July 03, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's boat people powered up by "plastic bucket" generators
Electrical generators that use red plastic buckets as blades have been installed to generate clean energy and reduce the cost of living for poor families along the Red River.
June 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
