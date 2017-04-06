The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese flight delayed for hours after passenger opens emergency exit
The passenger has been fined $660 by aviation authorities.
Vietnamese airline fined after U23 team treated to in-flight bikini show
Authorities said VietJet did not ask for permission to organize the show, which could have threatened the flight's ...
China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash: report
Airlines avoid flying through volcanic ash as it can damage aircraft engines, clogging fuel and cooling systems, hampering pilot visibility and even causing engine failure.
December 05, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Cathay flight crew 'saw' N. Korea missile from plane
Cathay did not give the location of the flight at the time of the sighting.
December 04, 2017 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man banned from flying for threatening to set off explosive in airport
The man said he was going to detonate a mine during customs checks at Hanoi's main airport.
September 19, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7
New direct air route links Hanoi, China’s Jiangxi Province
Travel time from Hanoi to Jiangxi will be shortened from six hours to three hours.
September 18, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man banned from flying for harassing women
The man from Hanoi is accused of bullying female attendants and harassing three women sitting near him.
July 19, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
More summer flights in Vietnam means more delays
Hundreds of extra flights per week are added for the holiday season.
June 12, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Made-in-China jet takes maiden flight
The flight is the latest sign of China's growing ambition and technical skill.
May 05, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
United passenger dragged off overbooked flight
One passenger can be heard yelling, 'Oh my God, look at what you did to him!'
April 11, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Jetstar adds low-cost services between Australia and Vietnam this summer
The Qantas unit hopes to break the monopoly currently held by national carrier Vietnam Airlines, which is also a Qantas partner.
April 06, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Vietnamese flight attendant charged with gold smuggling
The woman and her husband were caught trying to smuggle $220,000 worth of gold.
March 15, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth
VietJet's CEO plans to push into China, Australia and Russia.
January 14, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
China launches daily flights to flashpoint island
Vietnam has long claimed sovereignty over the island in the Paracel archipelago.
December 22, 2016 | 09:44 pm GMT+7
Colombian plane crash killed 76: police
76 over 81 passengers were killed.
November 29, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
