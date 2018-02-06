VnExpress International
Tag fishers
Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

The exhausted man was found clinging to his boat after it was hit by a storm off the coast of Japan.

Money to dive for: Algae rush sends Vietnamese fishermen deep into the ocean

The summer business can earn families in Quang Nam Province $2,200 each.
 
