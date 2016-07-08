The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Da Nang posts traffic offenders' license plates on official Facebook page
Police are looking to name and shame people online because it's taking too long to issue tickets.
Vietnamese man fined for hitting airline staff after late check-in
The passenger hit the airline employee's face with his bag after being offered another flight the following day.
Vietnam rolls out new park fines
Below is a list of new penalties for misbehavior directed toward trees, grass or flowers.
February 12, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Chinese passenger fined for threatening Vietnam Airlines crewmember
He had an economy ticket but reportedly demanded a business seat and started a scene during his flight early this month.
February 07, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Chinese textile firm fined for toxic waste in northern Vietnam
Pollution and natural disasters could cost the country about 0.6 percent of its annual gross domestic product between now and 2020.
February 05, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slaps fine of $1,100 on PepsiCo
The soft drinks giant is the latest to be found guilty of flouting safety regulations.
November 18, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
What four-wheelers in Vietnam should know to avoid trouble
Take notes or at least print this infographic for future reference if you drive a car in Vietnam.
August 10, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Illustrated: 10 ways to get your bike seized in Vietnam
The road is not a circus, unless you want to say goodbye to your bike for a month.
August 01, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam
Motorbike stunts just got more expensive. To be precise, beginning August 1, 2016.
July 09, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
