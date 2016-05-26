VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag financial crisis
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Financial crisis may have caused 500,000 cancer deaths worldwide

The global financial crisis may have caused an additional 500,000 cancer deaths from 2008-2010, a new study said Thursday, with patients locked out ...
 
go to top