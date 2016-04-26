The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Finance Ministry
Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam
The country is sitting on cash piles after a strong year for debt sales.
Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years
Plunging oil prices have taken their toll on the government's coffers.
Vietnam shifts to domestic funding to finance public spending
With the country hitting middle-income status, overseas credit is drying up.
July 19, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam spends $2.3 billion to pay back foreign debts during Jan-Apr
Vietnam's government spent $2.3 billion to pay back foreign debts in the first four months of this year, a report by the Finance Ministry showed.
May 13, 2016 | 06:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM
The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, will develop a realiable database on the financial market and ...
April 26, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
