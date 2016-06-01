VnExpress International
World Wrestling Entertainment smashes cultural taboos by signing first Arab woman performer

WWE Inc. has signed Shadia Bseiso, its first female performer from the Arab world, in the hope of entering the lucrative Arab market.

Japan plans July fighter jet tender seen worth $40 bln as China tensions simmer

Japan will launch a tender for fighter jets as soon as mid-July, the Ministry of Defence said, in a deal seen ...

China says first stealth fighter not yet in service, but coming soon

China is still testing its first stealth fighter, the J-20, but the warplane will soon enter service, the air force said, after pictures circulated in Chinese media suggesting it ...
June 01, 2016 | 04:38 pm GMT+7

U.S.-backed fighters, mostly Kurds, advance against IS in north Syria

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters advanced against Islamic State in the last tract of territory the group holds near the Turkish border on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human ...
June 01, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
 
