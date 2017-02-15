The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
With 11 million followers, Buddhism is one of the major religions in Vietnam.
Monks put finishing touches to Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala ahead of grand unveiling
The unveiling of the mandala of Bodhisattva Guanyin this Friday will be attended by Buddhist leader Gyalwang ...
Fire-dancing tribe exorcise the demons in northern Vietnam
Young men hotfoot it through the flames as part of the Pa Then's spring festival.
March 05, 2018 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
Chaos ensues as hundreds compete for lucky balls at Vietnam festival
Despite requests from the culture ministry, violence still broke out at the traditional spring festival in norther Phu Tho Province.
March 01, 2018 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Thousands fill temple for Hanoi's largest 'life release' ceremony
More than 5 tons of fish were released into the Red River, carrying blessings and prayers of the people.
February 26, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam's controversial pig slaughtering festival returns behind closed doors
The 800-year-old festival has been criticized as barbaric by many Vietnamese and international organizations.
February 22, 2018 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Hanoi to simplify spring festivals to end chaos, violence
Organizers say the holy rituals should not turn into a brutal battle for luck tokens.
January 17, 2018 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Giant dogs to take over Saigon flower street in celebration of Lunar New Year
Nguyen Hue walking street will be transformed into a flowery canine paradise to welcome the Year of the Dog.
December 13, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Saigon specters: The haunted backpacker street
Thousands of walking ghosts swept down Bui Vien Street in District 1 as the real party began on Tuesday night.
November 01, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
In unprecedented move, Vietnam names and shames 'offensive' festivals
Many spring festivals descend into chaotic scenes as people battle for position and good luck.
February 16, 2017 | 07:33 pm GMT+7
Roses and balloons fill Hanoi on Valentine's Day
Love is in the air and all over the streets.
February 15, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam praised for less gory version of centuries-old pig slaughter fest
Animals Asia says it will continue to fight ‘until no live animals experience fear and trauma.’
February 08, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam bans animal slaughter at violent spring festivals
It remains to be seen whether locals are willing to abandon their traditional rituals.
October 26, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7