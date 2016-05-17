The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Fed
Firming prices may sink Vietnam's robusta shipments despite Fed rate hike
Vietnam's coffee prices have risen 11 percent so far in the 2016/2017 crop year.
Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase
The Trump effect has already started even though he's not in the Oval Office yet.
Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report
Strong investment and remittance inflows have put the country in a good position this year.
November 01, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Dollar on back foot after Fed scales back rate hike projections
The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled back its rate hike projections, cementing expectations ...
June 16, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares near 6-week high on oil, Fed expectations
Asian shares held near six-week highs on Wednesday, on a brightening outlook in the energy sector and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in the ...
June 08, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
U.S. trade deficit increases less than expected in April
The U.S. trade deficit increased less than expected in April as exports of goods rebounded strongly, suggesting that trade would be a boost to economic growth in the second ...
June 03, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in three years
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than three years in April as gasoline and rents rose, pointing to a steady inflation build-up that could give the ...
May 17, 2016 | 07:44 pm GMT+7
