Tag
family planning
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Abortion rate in Vietnam highest in Asia
On average, every woman of a reproductive age undergoes 2.5 abortions.
New Philippine economics minister vows strong push for family planning
Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte will aggressively implement the country's family planning law to push ...
