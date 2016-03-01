The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hundreds of workers besiege Saigon garment factory to demand wages
Desperate workers and their children are holding out for payment ahead of the Lunar New Year.
1,000 workers flee blaze at Nike, Adidas shoe factory in Saigon
No one was hurt and firefighters are investigating the cause.
Asian factories hit hard in February, jobs on the line
SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity across much of Asia shrank in February with China suffering a seventh straight month of decline, a blow to policymakers who ...
March 04, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
