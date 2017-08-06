The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fuel tanker erupts in giant explosion in northern Vietnam
According to an initial investigation, a fuel pump malfunctioned, causing the explosion.
Ambulance bomb kills 95, wounds 158 in Kabul: official
The blast happened in an area where several high-profile organizations, including the European Union, have offices.
Explosions at military warehouse send people fleeing in Vietnam
‘They looked like fireworks,’ said a witness from Vietnam's Central Highlands.
January 11, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Survivors of Vietnam’s scrap blast recall 'rain of bullets'
A man won't go back to the house that buried his daughter and a woman cannot fry fish now as the sizzling sound is enough to startle her.
January 05, 2018 | 10:17 pm GMT+7
Deadly explosion in Vietnam begs question why recycling bullets became a village craft
Quan Do Village has been known for recycling old bullets for years and the recent fatal explosion is not its first.
January 04, 2018 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Scrap dealer faces criminal charges over fatal explosion in northern Vietnam
The man was found to have illegally bought 7 tons of old warheads to recycle, which exploded on Wednesday morning.
January 03, 2018 | 11:49 pm GMT+7
Explosion kills 2 kids, destroys 7 houses in northern Vietnam
The incident happened at a scrap facility in a residential area where many warheads have been found.
January 03, 2018 | 10:45 am GMT+7
22 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve
The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans and some tourists.
December 26, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai kills at least 115: state media
It's one of the deadliest attacks in Egypt's recent memory.
November 24, 2017 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
Possible explosion detected near missing Argentine sub's last known location
The navy did not have enough information to say what the cause of the explosion could have been or whether the vessel might have been attacked.
November 24, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
2 killed by wartime bomb explosion in Vietnam
A man was trying to dismantle the bomb to sell for scrap when it blew up, killing him and his wife.
October 25, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
6 killed while sawing leftover mortar shell in central Vietnam
Neighbors said the family had been trying to dismantle a bomb to sell as scrap metal.
August 18, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Munitions warehouse explodes in Northern Vietnam
Smoke from the police weapons depot could be seen from miles away.
August 06, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Fire kills 8 at confectionery facility outside Hanoi
Two are in a coma after a big blast followed by a fire burned a confectionery facility to the ground.
July 29, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Military aircraft explosion spreads panic in central Vietnam
The blast left many houses covered in debris and injured at least two children.
July 26, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
