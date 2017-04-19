The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Tag
expat
American teacher wants to light incense for Vietnam’s revered general after vulgar comment
Authorities would decide on the punishment for Daniel Hauer based on the amends he is going to make.
American teacher in hot water for disrespecting Vietnam's late revered general
Daniel Hauer's offensive Facebook comment has received a public backlash and he now faces a fine of up to $4,400.
Expats feel like home at Saigon's Christmas and New Year parties
Foreigners working in Saigon share sweet moments at a cozy Christmas party at Ruby Home Viet Nam.
January 03, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam
'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'
November 30, 2017 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam
There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting them off.
November 05, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Wrap up: Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?
The key question remains, does foreigner bias exist, and if so, does it limit Vietnamese career opportunities.
September 30, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
German man keeps returning to Saigon hospital in search of a free bed for the night
He was treated for free by doctors at the overloaded Cho Ray Hospital in May, and has refused to contact his embassy for help.
September 03, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Tourists explain the magic of Vietnamese traffic
We asked tourists on the street about the way we move around, and their answers surprised us.
July 14, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese men arrested for attacking American in Hanoi
Videos of the road-rage fight were posted on YouTube and have gone viral over the past days.
June 27, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says
But for most, health and well-being don't improve after moving to Vietnam.
May 17, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Foreign workers may be forced to pay social insurance in Vietnam
But with so many foreigners working under the radar, it's difficult to see how the new regulation would be enforced.
April 19, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
American man brings riot of color to Hanoi alley
Pink, blue, green, and purple. Scott Matt gave an Old Quarter alley a new look; and people LOVE it.
April 11, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Expat suspected of alcoholic poisoning hospitalized in Hanoi
Vietnam has recorded a quickly rising number of patients hospitalized with methanol poisoning in recent weeks.
March 08, 2017 | 10:59 pm GMT+7
Expat group nominated for award after cleaning up stinking Hanoi stream
The American and his group went viral in May after getting their hands dirty in the fetid ditch.
September 06, 2016 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats
The country rises up an 'astounding' 24 places to 11th out of 67 countries surveyed.
September 02, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
