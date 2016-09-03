VnExpress International
Vietnam’s power monopoly evades $85 mln tax bill by declaring false income: inspectors

Vietnam Electricity failed to list massive profits made on the forex market.

Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm

EVNGENCO3 is valued at over $2.2 billion.

Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush

Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Vietnam gives power monopoly the power to hike prices

Depending on cost changes, EVN will be allowed to raise prices by up to 10 percent every six months without seeking gov't approval.
August 01, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s power prices high due to monopoly’s multi billion-dollar debt: official

Electricity of Vietnam owes $9.7 billion, and often blames losses for hiking prices.
June 22, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Thousands of jobs at risk over spat between Vietnam coal corporation and power group

Imported coal is currently cheaper than what's available on the domestic market, so which industry should the government support?
June 20, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen

Power prices could go up but economists say forex changes should not be an excuse.
November 07, 2016 | 01:32 pm GMT+7

Hanoi power firm switches online with new payment options

Customers can now pay for their electricity at local banks.
September 20, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7

Southern Vietnam faces power starvation

Power cuts are a huge issue for the industrial and manufacturing sectors in southern Vietnam.
September 10, 2016 | 06:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants

The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.
September 06, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

Vietnam utility cuts power purchases from China

Vietnam Electricity refrained from buying electricity from China last month following a surge in domestic output.
September 03, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to quicken share sales in EVN in push for wholesale power market by 2017

Vietnam’s sole retail power supplier is going to open up to private and foreign investors.
August 16, 2016 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

EVN hooks up power deal with China on rising demand

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has inked an agreement to purchase electricity from China from 2016-2020.
July 08, 2016 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
