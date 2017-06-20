VnExpress International
Tag evacuation
Thousands evacuated in Indonesian capital over floods

Torrential rain had also caused landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta.

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption

Disaster agency warns of 'imminent' risk of major eruption as thousands stranded at Bali airports. 

Saigon evacuates 4,000 coastal residents as Storm Damrey nears

Residents of the city's coastal district of Can Gio were evacuated on Friday evening before the storm makes landfall on Saturday.
November 04, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7

At least 10 missing and 400,000 evacuated as heavy rain pounds Japan

'It wasn't just the rain, there was thunder and lightning too. I couldn't see anything ahead of me,' one woman at an evacuation centre told NHK.
July 06, 2017 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Experts call for evacuation plan as emergency declared for Vietnam's major reservoir

Water could be seen slowly seeping through the irrigation reservoir in the northern province of Thai Nguyen in recent days.
June 20, 2017 | 09:20 am GMT+7
 
