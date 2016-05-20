VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag European Union
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Brexit process to be activated on March 29

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50, marking the formal notification of the UK's intention to leave the EU.

Paris climate deal to enter force after EU green light

The European Parliament has approved the ratification of the Paris Agreement by the European Union.

Britain risks year-long recession if votes for Brexit - Osborne

Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest attempt to focus voters on the potential ...
May 23, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7

British celebrities back remaining in EU in letter to newspaper

British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Helena Bonham Carter are among more than 250 celebrities from the arts world who have signed a letter ...
May 20, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
 
go to top