Brexit process to be activated on March 29
Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50, marking the formal notification of the UK's intention to leave the EU.
Paris climate deal to enter force after EU green light
The European Parliament has approved the ratification of the Paris Agreement by the European Union.
Britain risks year-long recession if votes for Brexit - Osborne
Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest attempt to focus voters on the potential ...
May 23, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
British celebrities back remaining in EU in letter to newspaper
British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Helena Bonham Carter are among more than 250 celebrities from the arts world who have signed a letter ...
May 20, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
