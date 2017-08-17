VnExpress International
European dream becomes nightmare mirage for Bangladeshis

Rape, torture, slavery, and even death - the plight of refugees en route to Europe. 

African, EU leaders meet for migration summit

European nations are keen to offer development aid and funding to their African partners.
August 28, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7

Fed up with mass tourism, Europe's hotspots take away the welcome mat

From the romantic canals of Venice to the walled mediaeval town of Dubrovnik via the wilderness of Scotland's Isle of Skye, tourism is morphing into a nightmare for many locals.
August 17, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

Trump's stance on Virginia violence shocks America's allies

In Europe, even far-right parties that have welcomed Trump's nationalist message, were critical of his stance.
August 17, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7

Google funds 128 news projects in Europe

Paris, France - Google announced Wednesday it would provide 27 million euros ($29.7 million) to 128 news organisations in Europe as part of its "Digital News Initiative."
March 04, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
 
