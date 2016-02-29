VnExpress International
Goldman Sachs cuts equities to "neutral", upgrades commodities

Goldman Sachs downgraded equities to "neutral" over a 12-month time-frame on growth and valuation concerns, but upgraded commodities to "neutral" on ...

World Bank: Vietnam able to reach US$18,000 annual income by 2035

The World Bank has laid out the road map for Vietnam to become an upper-middle-income country in the next 20 years ...

State Bank of Vietnam reveals falling assets in banking system

Total assets in the banking system fell slightly by VND32.3 trillion in January to VND7,287 trillion ($326 billion) from the end of last year, statistics from the State Bank of ...
