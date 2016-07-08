The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam rebukes senior officials over Formosa environmental disaster
Their irresponsible leadership and lax management led to serious environmental damage.
Vietnam punishes four officials over Formosa environmental disaster
None of the four was named; but they are to be transferred, face administrative action, warnings or rebukes.
Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official
The toxic spill from a Taiwanese steel plant has taken its toll on growth.
September 30, 2016 | 09:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam's steel industry makes a case for more production amid distrust
Producers insist that the economy needs more steel in the wake of the Formosa scandal.
September 22, 2016 | 06:41 am GMT+7
Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill
Officials continue to ask consumers to avoid certain seafood products.
September 20, 2016 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Authorities cover school fees after central Vietnam's fish death disaster
Around 1,000 students are exempt from all tuition fees
September 07, 2016 | 12:19 pm GMT+7
Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities
Catches may still contain poisonous chemicals.
August 28, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s seafood industry feels the pinch after mass fish deaths
Taiwanese fish killer Formosa urged to bear financial responsibility for Vietnamese seafood producers.
August 26, 2016 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Formosa's toxic disaster: are fish safe to eat now in central Vietnam?
A long-awaited government report fails to answer the most important question.
August 22, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Industrial waste from Formosa steel plant found buried in public park
It was mixed with soil to grow trees at a park in Ha Tinh.
July 18, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Fishermen demand compensation, medicals after mass fish deaths
The victims of one of Vietnam's worst environmental disasters are praying that life will return to normal.
July 08, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa
The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the sea, otherwise, the plant shutdown would be inevitable, said Prime ...
July 02, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam environment ministry says not to hide information about mass fish deaths
Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said Wednesday the ministry does not cover the truth about the mysterious mass fish deaths in the central region.
May 26, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
PM: “No cover ups allowed when investigating mass fish deaths”
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting today: “whoever is behind [the mass fish deaths] has to be brought to light, there must be no cover ups.”
May 01, 2016 | 07:42 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter