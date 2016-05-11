The most read Vietnamese newspaper
endangered species
Court upholds Vietnamese poacher's jail term for killing endangered 'costumed apes'
The poachers sneaked into a nature reserve in 2015 with over 100 traps baited to catch wild animals.
Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF
'Unless they [natural world heritage sites] are protected effectively, we will lose them forever.'
Vietnam seizes rare turtles from Cambodian bus
Forest rangers found elongated tortoises and yellow-headed temple turtles wrapped in packing tape.
October 23, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Endangered civets spotted in central Vietnam
Camera traps have been used to capture images of the rare and elusive carnivores.
September 18, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Two endangered primates rescued in Vietnam
Both of them are listed in the red books of Vietnam and the world.
August 22, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Tractors bigger threat to wildlife than climate
Farming and hunting pose a more immediate threat to wildlife than climate change.
August 11, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam
Police in Vietnam's northern province of Ninh Binh yesterday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a group of rare pangolins from Hue to the north where they were to be sold.
June 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Endangered sea turtle rescued after street auction
Quang Ninh Environmental Police yesterday rescued a 40 kilogram green sea turtle after a local man was closing a deal on National Highway 1A for $670.
May 16, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen
A rare 40-kilogram sea turtle has been rescued by police as it was being prepped for the pot at a food stall in Soc Trang province.
May 11, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
