VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag En Cave
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam dives into the deep to generate more cash from precious cave kingdom

The internet community is still abuzz over a government plan to build a cable-car into the cave kingdom.

World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody

'Some day down the line people will realize what has been lost, and by then it will be far too late.'
 
go to top