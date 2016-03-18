The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Xi's trusted 'firefighter' lieutenant becomes China's vice president
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him.
Opposition leader Navalny fights to run against Putin in Russia election
Navalny has called Putin 'a swindler' and said he would not give up.
Gloves off as Japan election campaign starts
Heating competition among parties as upcoming election in Japan approaches.
October 10, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
North Korea says Trump isn't 'screwy' at all
North Korea has backed presumptive U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump, with a propaganda website praising him as "a prescient presidential candidate" who can liberate Americans ...
June 01, 2016 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Laos appoints new president, prime minister
Laos's National Assembly on Wednesday appointed Communist Party chief Bounnhang Vorachit as the country's new president and named foreign minister Thongloun Sisoulith as prime ...
April 20, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Clinton and Sanders spar in uproarious live debate
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton and rival Bernie Sanders assailed each other on Thursday over their judgment and experience before a rowdy crowd in a high-volume debate ...
April 15, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
48 independent National Assembly candidates approved
All 87 candidates seeking election to the 14th National Assembly (NA), including 48 self-nominees, were approved at a meeting in Hanoi yesterday.
March 18, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
