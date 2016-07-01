VnExpress International
education reform
World Bank lends Vietnam $77 million to help poor students

Disadvantaged kids and their teachers will receive dual-ethnic language textbooks as part of the plan.

Vietnam’s costly foreign language program declared a failure, but to little surprise

After millions of dollars spent, Project 2020 appears to have met its doomed fate.

World Bank gives Vietnam's education reform a boost with $95 million loan

The World Bank has pleged to help finance Vietnam's education reform with $95 million to teachers and school principals. 
July 01, 2016 | 03:28 pm GMT+7

Education authorities resistant to change

The proposal for general education reform put forward by the Ministry of Education and Training contains few significant changes.
March 20, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
 
