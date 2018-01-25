VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag economy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Average GDP growth of over 6 percent in the past 20 years indicates Vietnam is moving forward.

Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US

The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.

China keeps growth target of around 6.5 percent this year

Growing trade frictions with the United States have also jumped to the top of the list of risks facing China this year.
March 05, 2018 | 08:42 am GMT+7

Fitch upgrades Vietnamese banks’ ratings thanks to positive outlook

The global rating agency has credited major banks for higher capital levels and asset quality improvement.
March 02, 2018 | 11:50 am GMT+7

Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.
March 02, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7

China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters

Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.
March 01, 2018 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam scores world’s biggest stock gain in Jan-Feb

The benchmark VN-Index soared 14 percent in the first two months of the year.
March 01, 2018 | 04:53 pm GMT+7

Asian markets finish week on a high

Friday saw a bounce-back as investors tracked their New York counterparts
February 23, 2018 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive

Asian stocks gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data.
February 15, 2018 | 08:01 am GMT+7

Chinese stocks crushed as 'bulls kill bulls' in exit stampede

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index had its biggest single-day dive in two years.
February 09, 2018 | 03:53 pm GMT+7

Rail link planned between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's casino kingdom

The 250km route will be part of a larger network that also connects Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China.
February 08, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey

The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.
February 05, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

South Korean economy grows 3.1 pct in 2017

The fourth largest economy in Asia grew at its fastest pace in three years last year.
January 25, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7

Australia, Japan committed to signing Asia Pacific trade pact by March, Turnbull says

'The agreement will leave a door open for eventual U.S. participation.'
January 19, 2018 | 08:32 am GMT+7

Apple says will pay $38 bn in taxes on repatriated profits

'Huge win for American workers and the USA!' President Donald Trump said in a tweet.
January 18, 2018 | 09:01 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top