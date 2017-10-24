VnExpress International
New US import tariffs will have 'minor' impact on Vietnam’s economic growth: official

Vietnam is diversifying its markets and products to avoid overreliance on any one country.

Economist calls for end to negative sentiment against Vietnam's super-rich

'The presence of affluent people is necessary for a society to develop.'

Vietnamese PM says first-quarter growth of 7.41 pct likely

Vietnam’s growth is often lower in the first quarter than the rest of the year due to a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
March 13, 2018 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

China keeps growth target of around 6.5 percent this year

Growing trade frictions with the United States have also jumped to the top of the list of risks facing China this year.
March 05, 2018 | 08:42 am GMT+7

Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.
March 02, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7

Vietnam's credit growth hit 18.17 pct in 2017: Ministry of Finance

The economy also surpassed the annual target by reaching 6.81 percent growth.
January 09, 2018 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Make reforms while sun shines on world economy: Lagarde

Global economic growth in 2017 hit a high note for the first time in a long time.
January 01, 2018 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s economy grows 6.8 percent in 2017, hitting 10-year high

The country has defied the odds after a slow start to the year and surpassed its own ‘ambitious’ target.
December 27, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES

Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
December 06, 2017 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush

Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Sinking oil output should make Vietnam focus on tourism for economic growth: deputy PM

'It is better to welcome 1 million tourists than trying to find 1 million tons of crude oil.'
October 24, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Asian Development Bank lowers Vietnam's economic growth forecast to 6.3 percent

The lender said weak mining output had triggered the downward adjustment.
September 26, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's gov't shelves sweeping new tax hikes

The proposed increases would make it harder for the country to hit its ambitious economic growth target this year.
September 12, 2017 | 03:05 pm GMT+7

Vietnam expects foreign investment to hit record $16 billion this year: report

Cheap labor continues to be a magnet for foreign investors.
August 04, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

HSBC lowers 2017 economic growth forecast for Vietnam

The expected growth rate is now far below the government’s target of 6.7 percent.
July 20, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
