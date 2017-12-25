VnExpress International
US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say

In the past, Beijing has reacted angrily to such moves, saying they are provocative.

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys

Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) ...

Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea demarcation and maritime cooperation

Both sides agreed to follow common perceptions on sea-related issues agreed upon by their leaders.
March 18, 2018 | 09:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seeks to pacify China as landmark US carrier visit signals warming ties

For months now, Vietnam has been working to ease the concerns of China over the visit and the prospect of broader security co-operation with the U.S.
March 04, 2018 | 01:05 pm GMT+7

PM Modi says India to work with Vietnam for open Indo-Pacific region

Vietnam and India share security concerns about the aggressive advancement of China in disputed waters.
March 03, 2018 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

Philippines' Duterte plays down China military facilities in disputed sea

He also cracked a joke offering the Philippines to become a province of China.
February 20, 2018 | 12:45 pm GMT+7

China building huge test site for unmanned ships in East Sea

The test area is being constructed off the southern port city of Zhuhai bordering Macau.
February 14, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Chinese paper says UK trying to grab attention with mission in disputed waters

A British warship will sail through the East Sea to assert freedom-of-navigation rights.
February 14, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7

British warship to sail through disputed East Sea

The frigate aims to assert freedom of navigation, but it's uncertain whether it would touch the disputed territories. 
February 13, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7

SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters

China continued land reclamation even after talks began between their 10-member bloc and Beijing to agree a code of conduct.
February 06, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7

Vietnam sets up command center for cyberspace defense

The new unit would 'research and predict online wars', the defense ministry said in a report on the government website.
January 08, 2018 | 11:42 pm GMT+7

World's largest amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight in China

China is in the midst of a massive military modernization program.
December 25, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7

Storm Kai-Tak approaches Vietnam's waters after wreaking havoc in the Philippines

International forecasting stations disagree on whether the storm will strengthen after entering the East Sea.
December 18, 2017 | 12:41 am GMT+7

China, Philippines agree to avoid force in flashpoint waters

The two countries have agreed to resolve the waters dispute via talks.
November 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7

ASEAN overcomes communique impasse, urges non-militarization in disputed waters

The communique late on Sunday takes a stronger position than an earlier, unpublished draft.
August 06, 2017 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
