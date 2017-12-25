The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
East Sea
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say
In the past, Beijing has reacted angrily to such moves, saying they are provocative.
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys
Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) ...
Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea demarcation and maritime cooperation
Both sides agreed to follow common perceptions on sea-related issues agreed upon by their leaders.
March 18, 2018 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seeks to pacify China as landmark US carrier visit signals warming ties
For months now, Vietnam has been working to ease the concerns of China over the visit and the prospect of broader security co-operation with the U.S.
March 04, 2018 | 01:05 pm GMT+7
PM Modi says India to work with Vietnam for open Indo-Pacific region
Vietnam and India share security concerns about the aggressive advancement of China in disputed waters.
March 03, 2018 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte plays down China military facilities in disputed sea
He also cracked a joke offering the Philippines to become a province of China.
February 20, 2018 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
China building huge test site for unmanned ships in East Sea
The test area is being constructed off the southern port city of Zhuhai bordering Macau.
February 14, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Chinese paper says UK trying to grab attention with mission in disputed waters
A British warship will sail through the East Sea to assert freedom-of-navigation rights.
February 14, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
British warship to sail through disputed East Sea
The frigate aims to assert freedom of navigation, but it's uncertain whether it would touch the disputed territories.
February 13, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7
SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters
China continued land reclamation even after talks began between their 10-member bloc and Beijing to agree a code of conduct.
February 06, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets up command center for cyberspace defense
The new unit would 'research and predict online wars', the defense ministry said in a report on the government website.
January 08, 2018 | 11:42 pm GMT+7
World's largest amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight in China
China is in the midst of a massive military modernization program.
December 25, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Storm Kai-Tak approaches Vietnam's waters after wreaking havoc in the Philippines
International forecasting stations disagree on whether the storm will strengthen after entering the East Sea.
December 18, 2017 | 12:41 am GMT+7
China, Philippines agree to avoid force in flashpoint waters
The two countries have agreed to resolve the waters dispute via talks.
November 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
ASEAN overcomes communique impasse, urges non-militarization in disputed waters
The communique late on Sunday takes a stronger position than an earlier, unpublished draft.
August 06, 2017 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter