VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag earth
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Massive asteroid set to fly safely past Earth on April 19

An asteroid equivalent to the length of six NFL football fields will be passing close to Earth in the coming days, but it will not collide with our ...

Mission launched to capture first picture of Earth-like planet in neighboring star system

Project Blue’s half-meter-wide telescope is expected to be sent into orbit in roughly three years. It’s designed ...
 
go to top