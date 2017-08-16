The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Duterte
Philippines' Duterte plays down China military facilities in disputed sea
He also cracked a joke offering the Philippines to become a province of China.
Threatened and vilified, but Philippine lawyer says he wants 'death squad president' in court
'I don’t care if millions of Filipinos will look at me as a villain.'
Journalists protest Philippine move to close news website
Rappler, founded in 2012, has been critical of Duterte's 'war on drugs' campaign.
January 20, 2018 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Philippines passes major tax reform law
'The tax reform (act) seeks to achieve a simpler, fairer, and more efficient tax system.'
December 14, 2017 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte cancels communist peace talks
Peace talks to end the conflict, which the military says has claimed 30,000 lives, have been conducted on and off for three decades.
November 22, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Trump hails 'great relationship' with self-proclaimed killer Duterte
Trump praised Duterte for his organization of the summits, saying he handled them 'beautifully.'
November 13, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Trump warned on Duterte fist salute in Manila
Critics said the gesture has come to represent the brutalities of Duterte's drug war, which has claimed thousands of lives.
November 12, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte 'sure' Trump will not bring up human rights
He said Trump was referring to the crackdown on drugs and a military campaign against Islamic State supporters in southern Philippines.
November 12, 2017 | 01:18 pm GMT+7
New poll shows Philippine president still hugely popular
Eighty percent of surveyed 1,200 Filipinos said they trust Duterte.
October 13, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Philippines seeks big cut in drug rehab budget, stoking lawmakers' concern
The lack of rehabilitation centers would cripple the 'declared government policy' to wean substance abusers off drugs.
September 11, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte says there could have been abuses in war on drugs
'These abusive police officers are destroying the credibility of the government.'
August 22, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Philippine police kill 21 in overnight anti-drug raids
The raids from Monday to Tuesday resulted in the single largest death toll in one night of police operations.
August 16, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte proposed deal to end city siege, then backed out
Duterte is now known as a peace-broker.
July 06, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Duterte's Philippine presidency by the numbers
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte marks his first year in power on Friday.
June 30, 2017 | 11:53 am GMT+7
Duterte takes a rest as Philippine city burns
'He's just taking some time off to rejuvenate,' said presidential spokesman.
June 15, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
