Tag
drought
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over
Ben Tre Province, the front line of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, is asking for $2.6m to fight salinization.
Confessions of a hydropower calamity in Vietnam
The good, the bad and the ugly sides of hydropower plants in the Central Highlands.
Drought-hit and hungry Sri Lankans struggle for a harvest – or work
'There is no work. Everyone, big or small, has lost out to the drought.'
October 05, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
As water vanishes in Sri Lanka, baths - and snakes - present new risks
For four months, Achini Dinesha’s life has revolved around water – or, more precisely, the lack of it.
September 15, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Stonehenge: Australia's forgotten farmers
Stonehenge is dry and has been for too long - seven years too long.
August 25, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
As climate change gathers pace, is livestock a problem or solution?
Livestock farming sustains many smallholder farmers here, while a few grow drought-tolerant crops like sorghum and millet.
August 24, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Battling century's worst drought, India's farmers revive traditional grains
'Hybrid varieties need more water, fertilizers and pesticides. They are just not sustainable in this region.'
August 22, 2017 | 08:50 am GMT+7
Aid groups seek to turn on funding tap to douse drought crises
The humanitarian world is still struggling to find a timely way to tackle 'slow-onset' crises like droughts.
June 12, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tries to keep its head above water as scientists warn of sinking Mekong Delta
By 2100, half of the Mekong Delta could be swamped by rising sea levels.
March 31, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
El Nino looms large in 2017 with drought and strong typhoons forecast for Vietnam
The rainy season is likely to return later than usual this year, and summer will be hotter, a senior meteorologist said.
March 24, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to form $300 mln fund to protect coffee, rice production
Concessional loans from the World Bank will help support these key export products.
March 03, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
El Nino hits Vietnam's coffee output; exports run out of steam
Aging crops, flooding and drought: not the ideal blend for the world’s second largest coffee exporter.
December 12, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Mekong Delta to receive nearly $400 million to combat climate change
The delta, where nearly half of the country’s rice is grown, is at threat from saltwater intrusion.
December 01, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam gov't says needs $1 billion to counter effects of El Nino
The country lost $673 million during its most severe drought in almost a century.
November 16, 2016 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
