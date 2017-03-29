The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC scraps proposed ban on jeans in public offices following opposition
The megacity has reconsidered the proposal after some people called it 'rigid' and 'silly.'
Vietnamese city says no to jeans in public offices
The official behind the ban in Can Tho says his idea had received zero opposition.
Hue bans 'offensive' clothing from ancient sites
Tourists will have to leave their shorts and tank tops behind if they want to go on a sightseeing tour of the ancient capital.
June 16, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's famous temple asks tourists to put on extra clothes
Visitors to Ngoc Son Temple can now borrow a coat if they don't come prepared.
April 20, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
How two teens in leggings became a PR mess for an airline
United Airlines had to respond to a series of viral tweets in a case dubbed as 'Leggings-gate.'
March 29, 2017 | 01:35 pm GMT+7