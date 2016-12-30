The most read Vietnamese newspaper
dog thief
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam
Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.
Six dog thieves sentenced to 3-7 years in prison in southern Vietnam
Stun-gunned, stuffed in plastics bags and then sent to the butchers for a gruesome end.
Dog thief sentenced to death in central Vietnam
The thief had turned his knife on a dog owner after being caught in the act, killing the 48-year old man.
December 31, 2016