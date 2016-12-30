VnExpress International
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam

Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.

Six dog thieves sentenced to 3-7 years in prison in southern Vietnam

Stun-gunned, stuffed in plastics bags and then sent to the butchers for a gruesome end.

Dog thief sentenced to death in central Vietnam

The thief had turned his knife on a dog owner after being caught in the act, killing the 48-year old man.
