The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Doan Thi Huong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is charged with killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with a chemical weapon in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017.
Kim Jong Nam believed life in danger before hit, court told
Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesia's Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's ...
Indonesian woman accused of Kim Jong Nam's murder was 'paid to fly to Macau,' his home in exile
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is accused with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam of murdering Kim Jong Nam with chemical weapon VX.
February 23, 2018 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian suspects wheeled around airport where N.Korean leader's brother killed
The two women were brought back to the scene as part of a visit to retrace the events that unfolded before, during and after Kim Jong Nam's death.
October 24, 2017 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
VX found on clothes of women accused of Kim Jong-Nam murder: chemist
Traces of the poison were found on clippings of Vietnamese suspect's fingernails and Indonesian suspect's clothes.
October 05, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong-Nam may have been poisoned by other suspects, trial told
The four others mentioned in the charge could have poisoned Kim before the victim arrived at the airport.
October 05, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian women plead not guilty to killing N.Korean leader's half-brother
The trial is expected to run until Nov. 30 and the prosecution is expected to call up to 40 witnesses.
October 02, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian suspects in Kim murder fear 'trial by ambush,' lawyer says
Siti Aishah and Doan Thi Huong face the death penalty if convicted in Malaysia.
April 14, 2017 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Malaysia postpones hearing of Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder
Lead prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said more time was needed to collect documents from several departments.
April 13, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Nine-member team to defend Vietnamese woman accused of Kim murder
Three Vietnamese lawyers will be part of her defense team.
April 12, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong-Nam murder: Vietnamese suspect possibly victim of a set-up - Yonhap
A new source points the finger at Ri Ji-Hyon, a North Korean man still at large.
March 22, 2017 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese Kim murder suspect in good health – embassy officials
Vietnamese embassy officials checked on her during a consular visit on Wednesday.
March 15, 2017 | 10:09 pm GMT+7
Kim killing sheds light on murky world of women migrants
The Kim murder has brought unwelcome attention to migrant women who already have much to fear from Malaysian authorities.
March 12, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Lawyer for Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder calls for second autopsy
The lawyer said Malaysia does not have the necessary expertise in the VX nerve agent, believed to have killed the victim.
March 07, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Malaysian lawyer of Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder believes she’s ‘innocent’
The Malaysian lawyer visited her family in a northern village before talking with local media in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.
March 06, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
View more stories