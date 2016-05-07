VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag DNA
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Study reveals Asian ancestry of Pacific islanders

"Their original base population is Asian. They were straight out of Taiwan and perhaps the northern Philippines."

U.S. sees first case of bacteria resistant to all antibiotics

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported the first case in the country of a patient with an infection resistant ...

Genes tell how the giraffe got its long neck

Scientists have sequenced the genome of the giraffe for the first time, uncovering DNA quirks that help explain how the tallest animals on earth developed their remarkably long ...
May 20, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7

Prince estate lawyers may get blood sample for possible paternity claims

Lawyers charged with untangling the multimillion-dollar estate of late pope star Prince can get a sample of his blood from the coroner so they can analyze the singer's DNA should ...
May 07, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
 
go to top