VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag district 1
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?

Residents have been left in limbo for the past 17 years waiting for the bulldozers to come steaming in.

Saigon steps up its game in battle for the sidewalks

A senior official has pledged to resign if he can't 'take back the sidewalks'.
 
go to top