Lassa fever kills 21 in Nigeria: health officials
Since the beginning of the year, 77 cases have been confirmed, including 10 healthcare workers.
'Moderate' drinking linked to brain damage: study
'Alcohol consumption -- even at moderate levels -- is associated with adverse brain outcomes.'
One in five Vietnamese adults suffer from high blood pressure
Smoking, alcohol, inadequate nutrition and lack of physical exercise contributed largely to the alarming figure.
April 25, 2017 | 09:54 pm GMT+7
Vitamin D can protect against colds, flu: study claims
Vitamin D protects against respiratory infections by boosting levels of antibiotic-like peptides in the lungs.
February 16, 2017 | 08:34 am GMT+7
Zika virus threatens to spread to northern Vietnam
The virus may inevitably find its way up to mosquito-infested northern provinces and cities.
October 10, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Global health: longer lives, more lifestyle disease
Diseases such as cancers, heart disease and stroke claimed more lives.
October 08, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Millions at risk from rising water pollution
164 million people are at risk of water-borne diseases in Africa, 134 million in Asia and 25 million in Latin America.
August 31, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
How much exercise will lower chronic disease risk?
Daily exercise needed to lower the risk of five studied diseases by at least 20 percent is higher than the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.
August 10, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Global cancer drug spending to exceed $150 bln by 2020
Worldwide spending on cancer medicines will exceed $150 billion by 2020, driven by the emergence of expensive new therapies that help the immune system to attack tumors, according ...
June 02, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
U.S. sees first case of bacteria resistant to all antibiotics
U.S. health officials on Thursday reported the first case in the country of a patient with an infection resistant to all known antibiotics, and expressed grave concern that the ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
United States helps Vietnam train 'disease detectives'
The fourth annual scientific conference on Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) - a program aimed to build trained epidemiologists who can rapidly respond to disease ...
April 22, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Zika's origin and global spread
The following timeline charts the origin and spread of the Zika virus from its discovery nearly 70 years ago.
April 05, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
