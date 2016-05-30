The most read Vietnamese newspaper
American Dream fails generations of blacks: study
Black and white boys have different outcomes even if they grow up in similar environemnts, researchers have found.
Time stands still at leprosy colony in northern Vietnam
Many patients have spent more than 50 years living in isolation.
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam
A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at the dawn of an inevitable reform.
November 26, 2017 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Saigon apologizes for Captain Sidewalk's urban snobbery
Doan Ngoc Hai asked drivers in the city to follow the rules or go and live in U Minh, a poor rural community 250 miles away.
September 28, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scrutinizes why so many women are being fired from industrial zones
Women aged over 35 accounted for 80 percent of factory workers who were fired or quit last year.
September 13, 2017 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's lawmakers act to end gender, racial discrimination in workplace
Employees living with HIV and disabilities will also be protected.
April 24, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon boarding school says no to homosexual students
The homophobic admission policy has stirred up controversy.
August 11, 2016 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam fines 'Chinese' store for dealing in yuan and dollars
The store reportedly discriminated against Vietnamese locals and tourists.
August 02, 2016 | 06:34 pm GMT+7
Chinese detergent maker apologizes for "racist" TV ad
A Chinese detergent maker has apologized for a television advertisement that many in China and around the world called racist, but also blamed the media for causing the public ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
