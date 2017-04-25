The most read Vietnamese newspaper
At least seven killed, 67 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist area
The magnitude 6.4 quake on Tuesday injured 260 people and caused four buildings to collapse.
Indonesia cyclone death toll more than doubles to 41
Indonesia is prone to natural disasters and is often hit by floods and landslides.
As climate threats grow, Solomon Islands hunts 'evergreen' solutions
Losses from disasters are rising not just because weather is getting wilder but because the risks aren’t taken adequately into account.
October 23, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Northern Vietnam left in path of destructive floods due to poor forecasting
A tropical depression has claimed at least 68 lives this week, the deadliest disaster to hit Vietnam in recent years.
October 15, 2017 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
Disaster-hit nations must rebuild better or risk losing insurance, experts say
New construction must be low in carbon emissions and built on safe land at less risk of destruction.
October 14, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Typhoon kills 8, causes massive blackout in central Vietnam
1.3 million people are out of electricity.
September 16, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Two dead, one missing as heavy rain, floods hit northern Vietnam
A two-year-old girl was among the victims of flash floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc in the area.
July 06, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
15 dead, over 100 missing in China landslide
No sign of the village could be seen in aerial footage, which showed a grim and grey rock-strewn landscape covering the area where it once existed by a river.
June 25, 2017 | 12:11 am GMT+7
Sri Lanka seeks international help after deadly flooding, landslides kill 122
The disaster has claimed at least 122 lives, and 97 people are still missing.
May 29, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Taiwan’s Formosa to pump $1 bln in notorious steel plant in Vietnam - report
The fresh funds would be used to expand production capacity and environment protection, following a toxic spill a year ago.
May 06, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses
Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.
April 25, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Formosa Vietnam steel mill meets conditions for test runs a year after spill
The Taiwanese fish killer will still require approval by Vietnamese government before it can go ahead with tests of its first blast furnace.
April 05, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
South Koreans prepare to raise sunken ferry, three years after disaster
'The main reason is to find the nine missing bodies,' said an official, referring to the $75 mln salvage plan.
March 19, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
US aid to Vietnam won’t be hit by Trump’s 2017 budget plan
Humanitarians around the world are closely watching Washington, following reports that Trump wants to increase defense spending.
February 28, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
4 killed as landslide buries houses in central Vietnam
The resort town of Nha Trang has been hit by constant downpours since last week and is now also threatened by flooding and erosion.
December 20, 2016 | 09:46 am GMT+7
