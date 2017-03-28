VnExpress International
Vietnamese bank seeks police help after $400,000 deposit goes AWOL

The banker responsible for the transaction quit last September and is reportedly out of contact.

Credit growth to reach five-year high in 2016: survey

Vietnam's annual credit growth is expected to quicken to 20.09 percent this year, the fastest pace in five years, ...
 
