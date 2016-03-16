VnExpress International
Obama says the Democratic nominee will be clear next week

President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he expected the winner of the Democratic presidential nominating race would be clear next week after Hillary ...

Trump, Sanders explore staging unusual presidential debate

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders on Thursday explored staging an unconventional U.S. ...

Clinton loses to Sanders in coal state of West Virginia

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia primary on Tuesday, slowing her march toward the party's nomination.
May 11, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7

Republican money class fears stigma of becoming Trump donors

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 16 - As Donald Trump inches closer to becoming the U.S. Republican nominee, many of the party's big donors fear they will tarnish their reputations ...
March 17, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
