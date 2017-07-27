VnExpress International
New US ambassador to Vietnam hits the ground running

Daniel Kritenbrink will accompany President Trump to the APEC Summit in Da Nang and on a state visit to Hanoi ...

US Senate confirms new ambassador to Vietnam

Daniel Kritenbrink is a career diplomat with extensive experience in Asian affairs. 
October 27, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Trump names new US ambassador to Vietnam

Daniel Kritenbrink currently works as senior advisor for North Korea policy at State Department and once worked as deputy chief of mission in Beijing.
July 27, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7
 
