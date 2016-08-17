The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
dams
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam, Mekong neighbors pledge more cooperation as demands on river grow
There were major concerns about the future of the river, with 20 dams planned on the upper Mekong in addition to eight already built.
Power stacked against SE Asia's poor as China dams Mekong
'Even though there are less fish we are still trying because we don't have any other jobs and we have no land to ...
Flood crisis threatens to kill Vietnam’s rice bowl
The Mekong Delta makes up 55.5 percent of the country’s annual rice output.
August 18, 2016 | 07:05 am GMT+7