The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
credit growth
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's credit growth hit 18.17 pct in 2017: Ministry of Finance
The economy also surpassed the annual target by reaching 6.81 percent growth.
Vietnam’s banking sector expects 44 pct surge in profits in 2017
Bad debts have gone down and the real estate market is warming up.
Vietnam to tighten credit for high-end property developments: Central bank governor
The use of short-term funds for medium- to long-term loans will be cut.
November 17, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Moody's raises outlook for Vietnam's banking system
The upgrade was supported by the country’s robust economic growth and diversified economy.
November 01, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's PM says pace of credit growth should be speeded up
The State Bank of Vietnam in February set year's target at 18 percent
August 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to reach 17-18 percent
The State Bank also says it will keep the dong/dollar exchange rate stable.
November 30, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
HCMC's credit growth hits 4-year high in Jan-Sep
Low interest rates boosted lending to $63 billion in the first nine months.
October 17, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts
The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2015, financial experts say.
October 13, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey
That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.
October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam's bad debts under control, central bank says
The State Bank of Vietnam aims to bring down toxic debts in local lenders to below 3 percent of total outstanding loans this year.
October 08, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s credit growth up 10.6 percent in first nine months
The credit growth target of 18-20 percent could be difficult to reach this year.
October 07, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central bank grapples to fight inflation
The State Bank says will tread carefully on any changes to monetary policy.
July 27, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth up 20 percent on year
Vietnamese banks are lending more: Is it good news to the economy?
July 07, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
HSBC lowers GDP forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent
Vietnam’s economy is tipped to expand at 6.3 percent this year, according to an HSBC report on the country’s April market outlook, lowering its forecast from the previously ...
April 07, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Credit growth to reach five-year high in 2016: survey
Vietnam's annual credit growth is expected to quicken to 20.09 percent this year, the fastest pace in five years, said the Monetary Forecast and Statistics Department under the ...
April 07, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter